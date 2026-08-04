News Europe Large wildfire in eastern Netherlands still not under control

Large wildfire in eastern Netherlands still not under control

Wildfire breaks out in Rosmolen nature reserve in northern Limburg (EPA Photo)

A large wildfire in a nature reserve in the eastern Netherlands remains out of control, though authorities said the situation had stabilized after the fire spread into the early hours of Tuesday morning.



Around 250 firefighters and army firefighting helicopters are deployed at the scene, safety authorities said.



Some 100 hectares have been affected. A spokesman for the authorities said efforts were focused on preventing the fire from spreading further. "The wind has eased a little, which is favourable," he said.



The fire broke out on Monday in the De Rosmolen nature reserve near the German border for reasons that have yet to be established. Wind and high temperatures allowed the flames to spread rapidly through the treetops.



Hundreds of firefighters also battled the blaze through the night. Residents in the area were urged to keep windows and doors closed because of heavy smoke. Rail services between Boxmeer and Venray were initially suspended.



































