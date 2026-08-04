Iran, Oman near deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz: Report

Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman's northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Iran and Oman are close to reaching an agreement to restore commercial maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, The New York Times reported Monday, citing Iranian and US officials.

Under the potential deal, the report said, vessels entering the Gulf would travel through a shipping channel controlled by Iran and close to its coast, while outbound traffic would use a channel near Oman.

Iranian officials told The New York Times that no tolls would be charged but said the agreement includes a "service fee" to cover environmental impacts, security for cargo ships and tankers, and staffing costs. They added that the revenue would be shared equally between Iran and Oman.

A US official said that the Iranian account was "not accurate," saying any "temporary" shipping routes through the strait would not require Iranian approval and would not involve tolls.

According to the report, some senior Pentagon officials are skeptical of the proposed arrangement, expressing concern that it could amount to a concession to Iran.

The New York Times also reported that some Iranian officials questioned whether the agreement would function as intended and prevent another round of US attacks.