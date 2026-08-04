Wildberries to build 260,000 square meters of warehouse space in Kazakhstan

Russian e-commerce company Wildberries is building warehouses in Kazakhstan's capital Astana and its largest city, Almaty, Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev said Tuesday.

The facilities are expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2027, Shakkaliyev told a briefing in Astana.

"Currently, as far as we know, about 46,000 square meters (495,000 square feet) are leased. In the first quarter of next year, the company is carrying out construction work on about 160,000 sq m (1.72 million sq ft) in Almaty and 100,000 sq m (1.08 million sq ft) in Astana," he said.

Shakkaliyev added that construction of Wildberries' warehouse facilities in Kazakhstan had been underway for several years.

The planned facilities are part of the company's expansion in the Kazakh market, he noted.