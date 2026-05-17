Turkish diaspora key to Türkiye’s growing global influence, envoy says

Strong Turkish diaspora abroad has played a major role in helping Türkiye become "a global actor whose voice is heard and whose contributions are sought" on the international stage, according to the country's ambassador to the US.

Speaking at the 43rd Turkish Day Parade, Turkish Ambassador to Washington Sedat Önal described the event as a "traditional and symbolic festival" that preserves Turkish identity and culture while also introducing them to American society.

The ambassador's wife Figen Önal, Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the UN Ahmet Yıldız and his wife Emine Yıldız, as well as Türkiye's Consul General in New York Muhittin Ahmet Yazal also attended the event.

Önal thanked the Federation of Turkish American Associations and all contributors, including delegations from Türkiye, for sustaining the long-standing tradition.

Addressing members of the Turkish community at the festival grounds, Önal said: "We are extremely pleased to see the Turkish community here growing in numbers, and we are proud of its achievements.

"We are proud to be representatives here of Türkiye, whose influence in the world is steadily increasing."

Önal also said one of the main priorities of the embassy and Turkish consulates in the US is to strengthen communication and solidarity within the Turkish American community.

He added that they would continue efforts in that direction and expected community leaders to actively contribute to the process.

Önal called on Turkish Americans to regularly follow the embassy's and consulates' social media accounts and websites, and invited them to support the Turkish national football team, which will travel to the US next month as part of the FIFA World Cup events.



















