Top Turkish diplomat says education diplomacy key ‘cultural instrument’ of foreign policy

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday that Türkiye has been concluding agreements in various countries to support the transition and management of certain educational institutions, describing the process as part of Ankara's use of "soft power" and "cultural instruments" in its foreign policy.

Speaking at the opening of the Türkiye Maarif Foundation (TMV) Vienna Education Center, Fidan said the foundation plays a key role in advancing Türkiye's "soft power" and cultural outreach in foreign policy.

Fidan said that in some countries where schools previously associated with the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) had become more deeply established and required institutional transition, Türkiye has concluded relevant agreements in this regard.

"We are carrying this out in a measured manner," he said, adding that the Türkiye Maarif Foundation is implementing the process "with great professionalism" and "effectively carrying out the policy framework we have set."

Fidan underlined that TMV has become an important cultural representative of Türkiye abroad, alongside institutions such as the Yunus Emre Institute, which promotes Turkish language and culture internationally.

He said that Türkiye's civilization becoming more presentable, open to engagement, and capable of being introduced internationally represents a highly significant stage.

He added that Türkiye's foreign policy is based on "invitation and acceptance," rather than coercion, calling it a key achievement.

"As long as this continues, you become a country, culture, and nation that is widely engaged with and accepted," he added.





















