South Korea to lead joint maritime drill with US for 1st time

South Korea will lead multinational naval forces for the first time in a US-led maritime exercise starting in June, the navy said on Thursday.

A South Korean admiral will command the combined maritime forces in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), scheduled in and around Hawaii from June 24 to July 31, according to Yonhap News Agency.

This is the first time South Korea has taken this role in this exercise. It served as deputy commander in 2024.

The biennial RIMPAC, held since 1971, aims to boost cooperation among participating countries to protect sea lines of communication and counter potential maritime security threats.

South Korea has taken part in the exercise since 1990.

This year's exercise will include a multinational force of over 25,000 personnel, as well as some 40 surface ships, five submarines and 140 aircraft.

South Korea is expected to deploy its Aegis destroyer Jeongjo the Great, P-9 maritime patrol aircraft and the 3,000-ton Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine for the drill.



