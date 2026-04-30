IRANS MILITARY ADVISOR SAYS US BLOCKADE ‘WILL FAIL,’ WARNS OF CONFRONTATION IF IT PERSISTS

Iran's military advisor says US blockade ‘will fail,’ warns of confrontation if it persists

A top military advisor to Iran's supreme leader said on Thursday that the US blockade of Iranian ports "will fail," warning that Tehran could choose confrontation if it persists.

In remarks aired early Thursday on state television, Mohsen Rezaei said Iran has multiple ways to bypass the blockade, stressing that efforts to impose it would not succeed.

He added that if the blockade continues, Iran may resort to confrontation to break it.

Rezaei also outlined possible scenarios in the event of another war, saying it would likely focus on southern coastal areas, extending toward Isfahan, with some activity in the west of the country.

He warned that such a conflict could include bombings and assassinations in Tehran.

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

The US-Israeli bombing killed more than 3,300 people before Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire on April 8 mediated by Pakistan.

While originally scheduled to expire on April 22, US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of the truce on April 21 at the request of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and military chief Asim Munir.