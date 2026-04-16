World leaders to gather in Türkiye for Antalya Diplomacy Forum

World leaders and senior government officials will convene in Türkiye from April 17 to 19 for the fifth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, will center on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties," according to diplomatic sources.

More than 150 countries are expected to be represented, including over 20 heads of state and government and nearly 15 deputy leaders. The event will also bring together more than 50 ministers, over 40 of them foreign ministers, along with representatives from 75 international organizations.

More than 460 high-level participants and nearly 5,000 visitors, including academics and students, are expected to attend.

Nearly half of the head of state participants are expected to be from Africa and Europe. Approximately 40% of foreign ministers are expected to attend from Africa, 35% from Europe, and 22% from Asia.

The forum will feature more than 40 panels and events, including discussions at the leadership level. Sessions will cover a wide range of topics shaped by political, economic, environmental, and technological dynamics, with a particular focus on increasing uncertainty and transformation in the global system.

Proceedings will be streamed live on the forum's official website and social media platforms, with many sessions also broadcast by Turkish public broadcaster TRT.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to participate in several meetings on the sidelines, including the Balkan Peace Platform Third Foreign Ministers Meeting, a session on Gaza, an informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States foreign ministers, and a Türkiye-Pakistan-Saudi Arabia-Egypt meeting.



