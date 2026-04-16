TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT SAYS TROOPS FROM EUROPE SENT TO CYPRUS OVER IRAN WAR SHOULD NOT BE PERMANENT

Türkiye's president says troops from Europe sent to Cyprus over Iran war should not be permanent

Military elements deployed to Cyprus by some European countries under the pretext of the Iran war should not become permanent, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a meeting with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Tufan Erhürman on Thursday, an official statement said.

Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye is ready to take all necessary steps to defend the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, adding that Ankara will never allow the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots to be violated, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

The meeting was held at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office in Istanbul, the statement said.

Erdoğan and Erhürman discussed bilateral ties and regional issues, it noted.

Erdoğan was accompanied by National Intelligence Organization head İbrahim Kalın, foreign policy and security adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and chief advisor Zafer Çubukçu.