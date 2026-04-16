Turkish president meets with North Macedonian counterpart in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova in Istanbul on Thursday.

The meeting took place at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office, where Erdoğan officially welcomed Siljanovska-Davkova with a ceremony before the two leaders introduced their delegations and moved on to closed-door talks.

Turkish National Intelligence Organization chief İbrahim Kalın, chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also attended the meeting.

No further details about the meeting have been provided.