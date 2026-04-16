Pentagon approaches automakers, manufacturers to increase arms production: Report

Pentagon officials have held talks with major automakers and other manufacturers in an effort to replenish declining ammunition stockpiles, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Citing sources, the Journal reported that US President Donald Trump's administration wants automakers in particular to play a greater role in military production.

In this context, Pentagon officials met with senior auto industry executives, including Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley and General Motors (GM) Chair and CEO Mary Barra.

According to the sources, the war in Iran and support for Ukraine have brought down US ammunition stockpiles, and the Pentagon is therefore considering bringing automotive companies into the process.



