Israel’s death penalty for Palestinian prisoners akin to Hitler’s policies: Turkish president

Israeli parliament's decision to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners is "essentially no different from Hitler's policies against Jews," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

"What is being done is discrimination, it is racism, it means implementing in Israel a worse version of the apartheid regime that was overthrown in South Africa in 1994," Erdoğan said at a meeting of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Women's Wing.

He said that imposing the death penalty only for Palestinians amounts to "apartheid' and turns law into an "instrument of racist fascism."