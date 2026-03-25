Turkish foreign minister discusses Mideast conflict with Iranian, Pakistani counterparts

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday discussed the ongoing Iran war with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Aragchi discussed the "latest situation in the war" over a phone call, the sources said.

In a separate phone call, Fidan and Dar discussed efforts to end the conflict triggered by the joint US-Israel attacks on Iran.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.