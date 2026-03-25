Israel says over 5,100 injured since start of Iran war

Israel's Health Ministry said Wednesday that at least 5,165 people have been injured in Iranian attacks since late last month.

In a statement, the ministry said that 120 people were injured in attacks by Iran in the past 24 hours.

It, however, did not specify how many people are still hospitalized.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





















