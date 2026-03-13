Türkiye says NATO intercepts Iranian missile in Turkish Airspace

Türkiye said on Friday that a ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was "neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean," according to the defense ministry.

"All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace. Consultations are being conducted with the relevant country to clarify all aspects of the incident.

"All developments in the region are being closely monitored and assessed with national security as the foremost priority," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in an official statement.