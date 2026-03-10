Turkish president tells Ukrainian counterpart that Iran conflict should not hinder talks to end war in Ukraine

In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that the Iran conflict should not hinder negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Tuesday.

The two leaders exchanged views on Türkiye-Ukraine relations and broader regional issues during the call, according to a statement by the directorate.

Erdoğan said the ongoing conflict in Iran "should not disrupt the search for peace in Ukraine."

He also said negotiations should continue "without delay" to support efforts toward ending the war.

He stressed the importance of rebuilding Ukraine and addressing the country's needs in the aftermath of the conflict.

He said the healing of Ukraine's wounds, the launch of reconstruction efforts, and the establishment of lasting security all "carry great importance."

Erdoğan also emphasized that maritime safety in the Black Sea remains critical for Türkiye.

He said a ceasefire that would ensure the protection of energy infrastructure and ports could contribute to building trust between the parties.

Such measures could help support stability and facilitate confidence-building steps in the region, he added.

Erdoğan also said Ankara is ready to provide "all necessary support" for efforts aimed at ensuring these outcomes.