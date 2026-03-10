Explosions heard in Iranian capital as US-Israeli attacks intensify

Smoke rises among the residential buildings following an Israeli attack on Tehran, Iran on March 10, 2025. (AA Photo)

Explosions were heard in several parts of Tehran on Tuesday evening as US-Israeli attacks on Iran continued to escalate, according to Iranian media.

Blasts reported in Tehran, the central city of Isfahan and Tabriz in the country's north.

No further details were available about casualties.

The Israeli army earlier said that its warplanes carried out a combined wave of strikes targeting several sites in Tehran and Tabriz.

A military statement said the targets included "command centers" belonging to the Iranian armed forces, a special units command center in Tabriz, and a military compound in Tehran.

Regional escalation has flared when Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran, killing more than 1,200 people and injuring 10,000 since last week.

Refusing to surrender, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.