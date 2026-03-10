News Sports Galatasaray stun Liverpool to win first leg of last 16

Galatasaray stun Liverpool to win first leg of last 16

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 home win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on ⁠Tuesday thanks to an ⁠early header from Mario Lemina in a compelling contest with both sides having goals disallowed late on.

Agencies and A News SPORTS Published March 10,2026 Subscribe

Galatasaray stunned Liverpool to take a 1-0 home win on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 match-up.



The winner was scored in the seventh minute after Victor Osimhen headed a corner towards the near post and Mario Lemina dived to head it into the net.



The hosts thought they had doubled their lead in the 63rd after Osimhen took advantage of a bad clearance by Ibrahima Konate, but his effort was ruled out due to an offside in the build-up.



Uğurcan Çakır made a fantastic save to deny Hugo Ekitike one-on-one in the 66th before Liverpool also had a goal ruled out themselves.



Wilfried Singo scored an own goal in a messy dispute in the box following a corner, but the equalizer didn't count due to Konate's handball.



The teams meet again next week on Wednesday at Liverpool's Anfield stadium.



Tuesday's late games are Atalanta v Bayern Munich, Newcastle v Barcelona and Atletico Madrid v Tottenham.























