Iran rules out ceasefire with US, Israel

Iran on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of reaching a ceasefire with the US and Israel, saying it intends to continue responding to attacks against the country.

"Certainly, we aren't seeking a ceasefire," Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on US social media company X.

"We believe the aggressor must be punished and taught a lesson that will deter them from attacking Iran again."

The Iranian speaker accused Israel of perpetuating a recurring pattern of conflict and diplomacy.

"The Zionist regime (Israel) has consistently perpetuated a vicious cycle of 'war, negotiations, ceasefire, then war again' throughout its disgusting history. We will break this cycle," he said.

Regional escalation has flared when Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran, killing more than 1,200 people and injuring 10,000.

Refusing to surrender, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.