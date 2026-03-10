Turkish president holds phone call with head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday held a phone call with head of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

According to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate shared on US social media company X, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, and the latest security situation in Sudan.

President Erdoğan said Türkiye attaches importance to Sudan's "territorial integrity and political unity and is closely following the efforts of the Sudanese army to ensure security in the country."

Erdoğan added that Türkiye's support and humanitarian aid to Sudan will continue.