RUSSIA TOLD TRUMP IT ISNT SHARING US MILITARY ASSET INFO WITH IRAN, SAYS WITKOFF

Russia told Trump it isn't sharing US military asset info with Iran, says Witkoff

Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump that Moscow was not sharing intelligence with Iran on the locations of US military assets, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Tuesday.

"On the call with the president, the Russians said that they have not been sharing," Witkoff told CNBC.

He added that Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov reiterated the message to him and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, in a call.

Witkoff acknowledged he could not independently verify the denial, saying it was "a better question for the Intel people."

Putin spoke Monday with Trump about the conflict in Iran and trilateral negotiations with Ukraine.

The remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Russia was providing military assistance to Iran "in many different directions," without specifying whether that included intelligence about US forces.

IRAN COULD EASLY PRODUCE 'DIRTY BOMB'



Witkoff pointed to Iran's alleged stockpile of 460 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium as a core concern as a justification for the military campaign.

"There is no reason to be at 60%. None. Zero reason, unless you're pursuing a weapon," he said, adding that Iran could have easily converted the material into a "dirty bomb."

He described Israel's vulnerability in stark terms, saying a single nuclear strike could be existential for that country. "Israel is a one-bomb country. One bomb takes them out."

Witkoff pushed back on reports that a planned visit to Israel had been postponed because of US concerns about Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, saying the cancellation had nothing to do with any such differences. "I don't really think there are many differences" with Israel, he said, adding the visit was intended for coordination purposes and would likely take place the following week.

The escalation in the Middle East flared when Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran on Feb. 28, reportedly killing more than 1,200 victims to date, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Eight US service members have been killed since the campaign began.