Retired airbus A340 becomes aviation science center

In Kocaeli, an aircraft that had completed its flight life has been transformed into a science center, becoming a new destination for aviation enthusiasts. Visitors are introduced to aviation history, the scientific principles of flight, and aircraft systems, while also experiencing pilot simulations.

The Metropolitan Municipality converted an Airbus A340 into a science center approximately 3.5 months ago.

Opened in the Çayırova district, the "Aircraft Park Aviation Science Center" takes visitors on a journey through aviation history, flight science, and system technologies.

The 470-square-meter facility consists of an exhibition area and workshop sections. Since its opening, it has welcomed 115,000 visitors. Guests can learn aviation theory, examine aircraft systems, and experience pilot simulation.

The exhibition area beneath the aircraft features a sectional turbofan engine, static jet engine, auxiliary power unit (APU), six-cylinder interactive boxer engine, nine-cylinder radial engine section, mini jet engine, aircraft system experiment areas, real aircraft antennas, and avionics display systems.

FLIGHT TRAINING OFFERED

Guide İbrahim Yılmaz said the center hosts aviation enthusiasts of all ages.

The cockpit section is available by appointment for aviation students and graduates, where flight training is provided free of charge by the municipality.

Cockpit instructor Hamza Kalkan said students of aviation, aeronautical engineering, and pilot training programs receive detailed instruction on cockpit panels and controls, followed by takeoff and landing simulation scenarios.