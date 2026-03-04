HAVELSAN’s 737NG simulator marks first for Türkiye

The Boeing 737NG Flight Training Device (FTD) Level 2 simulator developed by HAVELSAN has become the first platform in Türkiye to be produced and certified at this level.

HAVELSAN, one of the world's leading simulator manufacturers, received both FNPT II MCC and FTD Level 2 certifications from Türkiye's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) for the Boeing 737NG simulator.

The simulator has been delivered to SunExpress's Antalya Training Center, strengthening the airline's in-house pilot training infrastructure. With certification completed, the device is ready to support Boeing 737NG pilot training operations.

This milestone marks a turning point for Türkiye's civil aviation training industry, as it is the first domestically produced and certified FTD Level 2 simulator in the country. With this installation, HAVELSAN has expanded its product portfolio beyond full-flight simulators to include FTD Level 2 platforms.

Although not as large or motion-based as full-flight simulators, these devices replicate the cockpit exactly and are used for procedural and emergency training.

The simulator also integrates HAVELSAN's indigenously developed STARVIEW-B collimated visual system, designed to enhance realism and procedural accuracy through high-fidelity visuals. The integration of a locally engineered visual system reinforces Türkiye's advanced simulator capabilities.

HAVELSAN General Manager Mehmet Akif Nacar said the FTD Level 2 certification represents an important achievement for both Türkiye and the company. He emphasized that while developing simulators for Türkiye's national air platforms, HAVELSAN also provides solutions for leading international aviation players. Offering a Boeing 737NG FTD Level 2 device certified with Boeing data reflects their commitment to meeting global airline standards.