Turkish President Erdogan conducts intensive diplomacy over Iran-related tensions

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a series of phone calls with US, Gulf, and European leaders following attacks launched by Israel and the US against Iran, as well as Iran's subsequent retaliation, Turkish Communications Directorate said on Sunday.

Erdogan spoke with US President Donald Trump, discussing the latest situation in Iran and the Gulf region, and ongoing developments.

In a call with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Erdogan extended his well-wishes following attacks on Qatar, and also received information on the situation in Qatar.

The Turkish president also expressed his condolences to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over attacks targeting their countries, discussing the regional situation during the talks.

In his conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Erdogan warned that, unless necessary intervention is made, the conflict could have serious regional and global security consequences.

He stressed that Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have exerted serious efforts to resolve disputes through dialogue and that giving diplomacy a chance remains the most rational course.

Erdogan also spoke with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, expressing his sorrow and conveying well wishes over attacks on Kuwait.

During his call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Erdogan discussed the attacks on Iran and the subsequent conflict, reiterating that Ankara calls on all parties to return to diplomacy and negotiations and stands ready to support peace efforts.

He underlined the importance of close coordination between Türkiye and the EU during the process.

The joint US-Israeli military campaign launched on Saturday has killed several senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries. Three US service members have been killed and five others seriously wounded.