Lebanon’s prime minister calls emergency Cabinet meeting amid intense Israeli strikes

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called an emergency Cabinet meeting early Monday following intense Israeli attacks targeting numerous areas of the country, including the capital Beirut.

Salam summoned his Cabinet to convene at 8 am local time (0600GMT) at the presidential palace, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

The meeting is set to review developments since last night and to discuss the measures the government will take in response.

The emergency session comes amid heightened tensions after rocket fire from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel.

Salam described the launches as an "irresponsible and suspicious act" that endangers Lebanon's security and gives Israel pretexts to continue its attacks.

"Whoever is behind it, the launches threaten Lebanon's safety and stability," he said, warning that Lebanon "will not allow the country to be dragged into new adventures" and that authorities will take all necessary measures to identify those responsible and protect the Lebanese people.

The rocket fire was claimed by the Hezbollah group, which said it targeted an Israeli missile defense site near Haifa using both rockets and drones.

The Israeli army launched a wave of airstrikes across Lebanon early Monday after intercepting a rocket fired from Lebanese territory, saying additional projectiles fell in open areas without causing injuries or damage.

It also warned residents of 53 villages in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley to evacuate and stay 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) away ahead of planned attacks.





