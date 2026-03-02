 Contact Us
Jordan summons Iranian diplomat over recent Iranian strikes

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires in Amman to protest attacks targeting Jordanian and Arab territory, demanding respect for its sovereignty and international law, state media reported. Authorities said 73 incidents of falling debris were recorded nationwide amid Iran’s response to Israeli and US strikes, with no injuries reported.

Published March 02,2026
Jordan's Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned the charge d'affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Amman and delivered a strongly worded protest over attacks targeting Jordanian territory and other Arab states, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said Amman demanded an immediate halt to the attacks, respect for Jordan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to international law and principles of good neighborliness.

He added that Jordan would take all necessary measures to safeguard its citizens and protect its sovereignty.

Earlier Sunday, the Interior Ministry said 73 incidents involving falling objects and missile debris were recorded across the country as Iran responded to Israeli and US strikes. No injuries were reported.