Jordan summons Iranian diplomat over recent Iranian strikes

Jordan's Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned the charge d'affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Amman and delivered a strongly worded protest over attacks targeting Jordanian territory and other Arab states, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said Amman demanded an immediate halt to the attacks, respect for Jordan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and adherence to international law and principles of good neighborliness.

He added that Jordan would take all necessary measures to safeguard its citizens and protect its sovereignty.

Earlier Sunday, the Interior Ministry said 73 incidents involving falling objects and missile debris were recorded across the country as Iran responded to Israeli and US strikes. No injuries were reported.



