Oman says ‘door to diplomacy remains open’ amid US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi said Sunday that "the door to diplomacy is still open" as US and Israeli attacks on Iran continue, urging a return to negotiations and warning against abandoning hopes for peace.

"I want to be very clear - the door to diplomacy remains open. Talks in Geneva made genuine progress towards an unprecedented agreement between Iran and the United States," al-Busaidi said on the US social media company X's platform.

He stressed that the ongoing conflict should not eliminate prospects for peace.

"War should not mean that the hope of peace is extinguished. I still believe in the power of diplomacy to resolve this conflict. The sooner talks are resumed, the better it is for everyone," he added.

Israel and the US launched joint attacks against Iran early Saturday while negotiations between Tehran and Washington were ongoing. Oman had been serving as a mediator in the talks.

Israel and the US previously carried out strikes against Iran in June 2025 as well, during another round of Iran-US negotiations mediated by Oman.



