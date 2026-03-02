KAZAKHSTANS PRESIDENT EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER SITUATION IN MIDDLE EAST WITH UAE COUNTERPART AND QATARI EMIR

Kazakhstan's president expresses concern over situation in Middle East with UAE counterpart and Qatari emir

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern Sunday over the escalating situation in the Middle East during separate phone calls with senior Gulf leaders, the presidential press service Akorda reported.

In his phone conversation with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Tokayev underscored that the attack by Iran on civilian facilities in the UAE as well as on other Gulf countries "deserves strong condemnation," said a statement published on Telegram.

The Kazakh leader "noted with regret" that civilian infrastructure was damaged during the attack on the UAE, according to Akorda.

"Kazakhstan views the United Arab Emirates as a friendly and brotherly country and is ready to provide all possible assistance if necessary," Tokayev said, expressing sincere respect, support and solidarity to Al Nahyan and the people of his country.

In response, Al Nahyan highly appreciated Kazakhstan's support and expressed gratitude for its willingness to provide all possible assistance in overcoming the current international crisis, the statement said.

Tokayev also held a phone call with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, pledging his firm support and solidarity.

Al Thani thanked Kazakhstan for its continued support and reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening Kazakh-Qatari relations in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes that hit several Gulf countries.

Israel and the US launched a similar attack on Iran last June, triggering a 12-day war before a ceasefire was announced.





