Turkish Airlines to begin flights to Chinese city of Urumqi

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced Tuesday that it will launch flights to the city of Urumqi in northwestern China.

Turkish Airlines will "start operating scheduled flights to Urumqi in the People's Republic of China, subject to availability and market conditions," the flag carrier said in a statement published on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform.

In December 2024, Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines officially earned a Guinness World Record title for connecting the highest number of countries, with 131 countries.

The flag carrier is also one of the biggest airlines in the world, carrying more than 85 million passengers and 2 million tons of cargo per year.

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said last month that they will be among the world's top five airlines by 2033, when it reaches an aircraft fleet of 813 units.

As of end of January, Turkish Airlines had a fleet of 522 aircraft.