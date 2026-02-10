Netanyahu revokes citizenship of 2 Palestinians in Israel, orders deportation to Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday signed an order revoking the Israeli citizenship of two Palestinians, with Israel's public broadcaster saying they will be deported to the Gaza Strip in a first-of-its-kind move.

Writing on US social media company X, Netanyahu said: "This morning he signed the revocation of citizenship and deportation orders for two Israeli terrorists."

Netanyahu, who himself is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Gaza, claimed that the two "carried out stabbing and shooting attacks against Israeli civilians."

"Many more like them are on the way," he warned, threatening additional measures against Palestinians in the territories occupied by Israel in 1948.

Israel's public broadcaster said the two Palestinians would be deported to Gaza.

The Gaza Strip has been suffering catastrophic consequences since Israel, backed by the US, launched a genocidal war in Oct. 2023, which lasted two years, with around 2.4 million Palestinians living in the enclave.

The two Palestinians targeted are Mahmoud Ahmed and Mohammed Ahmed Hussein Halasi, according to Israel's Channel 12.

Palestinians inside Israel make up more than 20% of the population of over 10 million and say they face discrimination, marginalization, and targeting by successive Israeli governments.

























