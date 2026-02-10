US justice system 'must do its job' in Epstein case: French president

French President Emmanuel Macron said the US justice system "must do its job" regarding the case of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"This is a case that primarily concerns the United States of America, and justice there must do its job," Macron told reporters while visiting a trade fair Monday.

He said he was thinking about the victims above all and about prosecuting those responsible in the case.

"The truth must be established and justice must do its job," Macron stressed.

The US Justice Department recently released more than 3 million pages, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law last November.

The materials include photos, grand jury transcripts and investigative records, though many pages are heavily redacted. Epstein survivors and victims' relatives say the release falls short of what the law requires and omits much vital information.

Epstein was found dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.