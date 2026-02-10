Palestine honors Spanish Foreign Minister Albares with highest civil award

Palestine presented the highest civil award to Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Tuesday in recognition of his support for the Palestinian cause.

Albares received the Star of Merit of the Order of the State of Palestine, awarded by Palestinian National Authority (PNA) President Mahmoud Abbas and presented by Palestine's Ambassador to Spain, Husni Abdelwahid, at a ceremony held at Casa Arabe in Madrid.

Albares received the medal from Palestine's Ambassador to Spain, Husni Abdelwahid, at a ceremony at Casa Arabe in Madrid. In his remarks, Albares said the honor represents not only his personal commitment to Palestine but also "the commitment of a majority of Spanish society to a just cause for peace, to security as a fundamental right, and to the very idea of humanity that is being questioned today."

Calling for "irreversible steps to advance the two-state solution, which he described as the only viable path to peace," Albares said Spain would always stand by the Palestinian people and support their right to live with dignity, peace, and security.

He stressed that Palestinians should enjoy the same equal rights as the peoples of other countries and as all human beings.

Saying that "the hellish cycle of violence in Palestine must come to an end," the Spanish foreign minister referred to the US plan for peace in Gaza, noting that "despite some steps in the right direction, the plan remains far from what Palestinians need as bombardments continue and essential humanitarian aid fails to reach Gaza."

Underlining the need for security guarantees to stabilize the region, Albares said Spain would continue to support all proposals in this regard, particularly the possible deployment of an international force that would include Palestinian participation.

Spain officially recognized the State of Palestine on May 28, 2024.

The ceremony at Casa Arabe was attended by several ambassadors, including Türkiye's Ambassador to Madrid Nüket Küçükel Ezberci, as well as former Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, who had received the same medal during his tenure as the EU's top diplomat.





















