South Korean president, NATO chief discuss enhancing defense cooperation

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the defense sector during a phone call, the presidential office said.

Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-jun said that during their second call in seven months, the two leaders discussed maintaining their partnership and continuing close consultations to address global security challenges, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Lee suggested pursuing more concrete cooperation through a working-level consultative body established last year, a proposal Rutte agreed with, pledging to support enhanced cooperation, the outlet added.

The two also agreed to continue expanding advanced collaboration in other areas, including space and information sharing.