Türkiye says Aegean navigational warnings against Greece ‘indefinite’

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Thursday that its navigational warnings against Greece's illegal activities in the Aegean Sea are indefinite, not two years.

"Our navigational notices, which serve as technical objections to Greece's activities in the Aegean Sea that violate international law, have been issued indefinitely -- not for 2 years as claimed by the Greek press," the ministry said.

It further said the Turkish navigational warnings, known as NAVTEXs, emphasize that all research activities in maritime areas covering the continental shelf in the Aegean Sea must be coordinated with Türkiye.

The ministry also stressed that military activities in areas, including the territorial waters of the islands under demilitarized status, could endanger navigational safety and violate international treaties.

"The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to render ineffective, within the framework of international law, unilateral activities and initiatives that ignore our country's rights and interests arising from its maritime jurisdiction areas."

On Syria, the ministry said the YPG/SDF terror group, which does not comply with the March 10 and Jan. 18 agreements that are critical for ensuring lasting stability continue to violate the ceasefire that was extended for 15 days, negatively affecting the integration process.

It said Ankara welcomed the Syrian government's opening of a humanitarian aid corridor in the region as a positive development. Türkiye will continue to support Syria's fight against terrorist organizations and the enhancement of its defense capacity in line with the "one state, one army" principle and based on Syria's unity and territorial integrity, the ministry added.

On Iran, the ministry said Türkiye does not want new tensions and conflicts in the region and continues efforts to end all conflicts and establish peace and stability, adding that all necessary measures have been taken in coordination with relevant state institutions against potential negative developments.





