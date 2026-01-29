Türkiye and Uzbekistan sign memorandum on cooperation in mining sector

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Uzbek Mining Industry and Geology Minister Bobir Islamov on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at developing cooperation in the mining sector.

The MoU was signed following a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Ankara.

"The agreement aims to promote information sharing, research and development, and the implementation of concrete projects in the areas of critical minerals and rare earth elements," Bayraktar said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We believe this agreement will be an important step toward achieving the trade volume target set by our leaders, and we wish it to be beneficial for both of our countries," he added.

Erdoğan earlier welcomed Mirziyoyev at Ankara's presidential complex, where the two leades attended the Fourth Meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The two sides also signed agreements and memoranda of understanding covering cooperation in health, education, culture, transport corridors, energy, higher education, free and special economic zones, and economic and financial affairs.