IRANIAN VICE PRESIDENT SAYS GOVT IN ‘STATE OF WAR READINESS’ AMID RISING TENSIONS

Iran's Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Thursday that the government considers itself to be in a "state of war readiness," as tensions with the United States continue to escalate.

Addressing a meeting of government officials in Tehran, Aref said Iran "will not be the initiator of a war" but would defend itself "with full force," adding that the end of any war "will not be determined by the enemies," in an apparent reference to the US and Israel.

Referring to the 12-day war in June last year and recent regional developments, including the US military buildup in the Persian Gulf and threats by President Donald Trump, Aref said the country remains in a "state of war readiness."

He said the administration led by President Masoud Pezeshkian "adopted a wartime posture from day one," adding that a "wartime economic plan" was implemented in the aftermath of the June war.

Aref emphasized that Iran must remain prepared for a wartime situation in light of unfolding regional developments.

"Our strategy is that we never start a war, but if it is imposed on us, we will defend ourselves, and the end of the war will not be in the hands of the enemies. We believe in dialogue and logic, but if a war begins, its conclusion will no longer be decided by the enemies," he said.

Commenting on diplomacy, Aref said the government has already declared its readiness for negotiations but is seeking firm guarantees.

"During the previous round of talks—which were also progressing well—the United States attacked the Islamic Republic of Iran. What guarantee is there that it will not do so again this time? If we are assured that they are seeking real negotiations and not using talks as a cover for greater mischief, then we will negotiate," he said.

In a social media post on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said a massive "armada" was on its way to Iran, while urging Tehran to immediately enter negotiations.

Trump's statement led to speculation that a military strike on Iran is imminent, drawing strong reactions from Iranian officials.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, echoed Aref's remarks in an interview with CNN, saying Iran is not opposed to dialogue and diplomacy, but not under the shadow of war and threats.

According to reports, mediation efforts are underway to ease tensions between Iran and the US, with Türkiye leading the initiative.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Ankara on Friday.