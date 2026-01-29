Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that he is confident that Turkic world will leave its mark on this century.

"As long as we stand heart to heart, God willing, we are confident we will leave the Turkish world's mark on this century," said Erdoğan, speaking at a joint press conference with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Ankara.

Erdoğan said that over the past decade, Türkiye tripled bilateral trade with Uzbekistan.

"I believe we will soon reach our new $5 billion target," he added.