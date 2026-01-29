Nigerian president’s Türkiye visit reflects commitment to combat insecurity, says defense minister

Nigerian Defense Minister Gen. Christopher Musa said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's visit to Türkiye shows his commitment to tackling the country's security challenges, local media reported on Thursday.

"Our engagements in Türkiye are practical steps toward strengthening our operational effectiveness and self-reliance," he said, according to The Nation news website.

Musa said the Tinubu administration is committed to enhancing the Nigerian army with the necessary capabilities, partnerships, and technologies to combat terrorism, banditry, and other threats to stability.

During Tinubu's first official visit to Türkiye on Tuesday, discussions focused on issues of mutual interest, including expanding trade ties, boosting business opportunities, and building an inclusive economy that empowers people willing to learn and work.

Nine agreements were signed between Türkiye and Nigeria in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Tinubu following bilateral and delegation-level talks.

Covering a wide range of sectors, the agreements include cooperation on military training, diaspora policy, media and communication, higher education, halal accreditation, diplomatic training, and social and women's affairs.

During the visit, Musa and Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, chief of air staff, toured major defense industry hubs in Türkiye, including ASELSAN, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), and HAVELSAN, while engaging in high-level talks to bolster defense collaboration between the two countries.