Türkiye becoming one of world’s new geopolitical power hubs: Uzbek president

Türkiye is becoming one of the world's new geopolitical power hubs, said Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursday as he addressed a joint news conference with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

Mirziyoyev said Türkiye's growing global influence and successes go beyond just the Muslim world, and that its "Century of Türkiye" initiative is being implemented in an orderly and consistent manner.

"Türkiye is literally becoming one of the world's new geopolitical power hubs," he said.

Erdoğan earlier welcomed Mirziyoyev at Ankara's presidential complex. The two leaders also attended a signing ceremony following bilateral talks.