Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Syria, Gaza

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed on Wednesday the latest developments in Syria and the implementation of the Gaza peace plan, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

In a phone call, the two also reviewed other regional issues, the sources added.

US President Donald Trump launched the "Board of Peace" earlier this month as part of his broader plan for Gaza, under which the Oct. 10 ceasefire was reached and the later phases will see its reconstruction. The board is also meant to resolve other international conflicts.

Trump spoke to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.





