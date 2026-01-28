4.1 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

 Contact Us
Published January 28,2026
A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Iran on Wednesday evening, according to the state news agency IRNA.

The quake occurred at 6.48 pm local time near Bandar-e Maqam in Hormozgan province, close to the border with Fars province.

Seismological centers said the earthquake hit at a depth of 7 kilometers.

The closest affected areas included Bandar-e Maqam, Lamerd in Fars province, and Parsian in Hormozgan.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or material damage.

Iran is located in a seismically active region and has experienced many devastating earthquakes in recent years. The most catastrophic one in the country's recent history occurred in 2013, when a 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Bam, killing at least 34,000 people.

In July 2022, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the southern province of Hormozgan, along the coast of the Persian Gulf, killing at least five people and injuring more than 80.