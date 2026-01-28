Turkish, Uzbek presidents to discuss bilateral ties, regional issues in Ankara

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Thursday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan and Mirziyoyev will co-chair the fourth meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara, where steps to further strengthen bilateral cooperation are expected to be reviewed in detail.

Several agreements aimed at strengthening the contractual basis of ties between the two countries are also expected to be signed during the visit, the statement said.

The two leaders are also set to discuss regional and international developments.

As part of the visit, a live video link ceremony will be held for the inauguration of housing units built in the southern province of Hatay with Uzbekistan's support following the Feb. 2023 earthquakes, according to the statement.