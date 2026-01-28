GERMANYS MERZ CLAIMS IRAN REGIMES COLLAPSE MAY BE A MATTER OF WEEKS

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday accused Iran's government of using "terror" to maintain power and predicted the regime's collapse "may be a matter of weeks."

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merz cited international media reports claiming that as many as 30,000 people may have been killed during the latest anti-government protests in the country.

"A regime that can only maintain its power through brutal force and terror against its own people has its days numbered," Merz told reporters. "It may be a matter of weeks, but this regime has no legitimacy whatsoever to rule the country," he said.

The conservative leader vowed Germany will continue its diplomatic efforts to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards under the EU's terror list, adding that currently only one or two member states have reservations about taking such a bold step.

"We want to exert maximum pressure on the Iranian regime," Merz stressed. "We, Germany, and I think I can say this for all countries in the European Union, stand with the Iranian people. We see the plight of the women; we see the plight of those who oppose this regime."

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting on Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing "armed rioters" to create a pretext for foreign intervention and warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response.