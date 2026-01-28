Iraq outlines plan to boost military capabilities amid regional tensions

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Wednesday that Baghdad has adopted a structured roadmap to enhance military and security capabilities as regional tensions continue to mount.

Al-Sudani made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the Higher Committee for Armament, attended by senior government, military and security officials, according to a statement by his media office.

He emphasized that Iraq must continue strengthening its defense readiness in light of regional developments, pointing to security instability in Syria and escalating tensions with Iran and the United States.

The prime minister said the government's approach is built around clear priorities and realistic assessments of available resources, describing it as an ambitious framework aimed at modernizing the armed forces across all branches.

Despite financial pressures, al-Sudani stressed that upgrading military capabilities remains a critical national priority and should not be delayed.

He instructed the Ministry of Planning to urgently prepare a list of defense requirements and submit it to the Cabinet within days, with the aim of securing approval and incorporating the list into the federal budget for 2026.

The meeting also reviewed armament mechanisms for various military formations, focusing on improving operational readiness and ensuring units are adequately equipped to address evolving security challenges.

Earlier this month, the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it launched a mission to transfer ISIS (Daesh) detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities.

The mission began with US forces transporting 150 ISIS fighters from a detention facility in Hasakah province to a secure location in Iraq, with plans to eventually transfer up to 7,000 detainees to Iraqi-controlled facilities.