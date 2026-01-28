US wants regime change in Cuba: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday refused to rule out American support for a potential regime change in Cuba, saying the Trump administration wants to see a change in the government of Cuba.

When asked during a Senate hearing on Venezuela whether he would rule out regime change in Cuba, Rubio responded, "Oh no. I think we would like to see the regime there change."

"That doesn't mean that we're going to make a change, but we would love to see a change," he said.

"There's no doubt about the fact that it would be of great benefit to the United States if Cuba was no longer governed by an autocratic regime," he added.

Rubio's remarks came amid intense scrutiny of the Trump administration's actions in the Western Hemisphere after a US military operation on Jan. 3 resulted in the capture and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were flown to New York following a night raid at their home in Caracas.

Rubio defended the administration's handling of the Venezuelan operation and emphasized that additional uses of military force were not currently expected.