Türkiye’s envoy to Damascus stresses peace, stability as priority in Syria

Türkiye's ambassador to Damascus said on Sunday that ending war conditions and building peace for Syria's territorial integrity and security remains the top priority.

"The conclusion of this process as soon as possible, and focusing on the agenda of development and progress will further enhance relations between the two countries," Nuh Yılmaz said on US social media company X.

The ambassador's remarks come as clashes continued between the Syrian Army and Arab tribes on one side and the YPG/SDF terror group on the other in eastern and northeastern Syria.

In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the integration of state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.