UK premier reiterates US tariff threats over Greenland 'wrong'

Putting tariffs on allies over Greenland is "wrong," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday during phone calls with leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

Starmer held phone calls with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the UK premier's office said in a statement.

Speaking with Trump, Starmer reiterated his position on Greenland, adding that security in the High North is a priority for all NATO allies to protect Euro-Atlantic interests, according to the statement.

"He also said that applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is wrong," noted the statement.

The phone calls came a day after Trump said that Washington will impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland from Feb. 1, rising to 25% in June until there's a deal for "the complete and total purchase of Greenland."

In response, European leaders rejected Trump's tariff threats against the eight European nations over Greenland and reiterated solidarity with Denmark.

Earlier on Sunday, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK issued a joint statement, denouncing recent US tariff threats and vowing commitment to Arctic security while upholding their sovereignty.