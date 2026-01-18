NATO chief, US president discuss Greenland, Arctic security

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump discussed the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic in a phone call on Sunday.

"We will continue working on this, and I look forward to seeing him in Davos later this week," Rutte said in a post on US social media company X.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has long attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

In a fresh move, Trump said Saturday that Washington will impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland from Feb. 1, rising to 25% in June, for their opposition to US control of Greenland.

Following the announcement, European leaders, including the presidents of the European Council and the EU Commission, vowed a coordinated response.