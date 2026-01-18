EU CONSIDERS $108 BILLION IN RETALIATORY TARIFFS ON US OVER TRUMPS GREENLAND THREAT, FT REPORTS

European capitals may hit ⁠the U.S. with 93 billion euros ($107.71 billion) ‍worth of tariffs or restrict ‌American companies ‍from the bloc's market in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to NATO allies opposed to his campaign to take over ⁠Greenland, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The retaliation measures are being drawn up to give European leaders leverage ‌in pivotal meetings with Trump at the World Economic Forum in ‍Davos this week, the ‍FT report ‍said, citing officials ⁠involved ‍in the preparations for the meetings in Switzerland.





























