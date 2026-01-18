Jordan, Qatar welcome Syria ceasefire deal

Jordan and Qatar on Sunday welcomed a ceasefire agreement reached between the Syrian government and the SDF group, describing it as an important step toward reinforcing Syria's unity, stability and security.

In a statement, Jordan's Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Amman's firm support for Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its people.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said the agreement represents a positive development that could contribute to recovery and reconstruction efforts, stressing the importance of implementing its provisions in a manner that serves Syria's interests and those of its citizens.

Qudah also praised the role played by the United States in facilitating the agreement.

In a separate statement, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said Doha views the ceasefire and the full integration agreement as a significant step toward consolidating civil peace, enhancing security and stability, and building a state based on institutions and the rule of law.

The ministry underscored that Syria's stability and prosperity require the state's exclusive control over arms through a unified national army representing all Syrian components, in a way that safeguards the country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Qatar also reiterated its full support for Syria's unity and for the aspirations of the Syrian people for freedom, development and prosperity.

On Sunday evening, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced a ceasefire and full integration agreement of the SDF into state institutions.

The announcement followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, through which it regained wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by the SDF of earlier agreements signed with Damascus about a year ago.